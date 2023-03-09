Skip to Content
Car crashes into gym in Cathedral City Thursday morning

CCPD

A vehicle crashed into the front window of a gym in Cathedral City Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. at the In-Shape at 35935 Date Palm Drive, west of Gerald Ford Drive.

Police said the crash was caused by a driver error. There were no injuries reported, police added.

Jesus Reyes

