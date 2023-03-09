Car crashes into gym in Cathedral City Thursday morning
A vehicle crashed into the front window of a gym in Cathedral City Thursday morning.
The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. at the In-Shape at 35935 Date Palm Drive, west of Gerald Ford Drive.
Police said the crash was caused by a driver error. There were no injuries reported, police added.
On 03/09/2023 at approximately 10:36am, officers received calls regarding a vehicle that crashed into In-Shape on Date Palm. Driver error was the cause of the crash and fortunately no one was hurt.#cathedralcity #police #PrideInService pic.twitter.com/6BUTwPXPjw— CathedralCity PD (@CathedralCityPD) March 10, 2023