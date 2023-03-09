Get a “Taste of Indio” at the annual foodie event

The 7th Annual Taste of Indio event is on Thursday bringing 17 different restaurants to the Coachella Valley History Museum for a night of tastings.

This is the largest event by far according to event organizers. It is put on every year by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Indio.

The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Parking is free.

Advanced ticket purchases are recommended because event organizers said the event sells out every year.

Tickets are $25 for pre-purchase, or $30 at the door.

During the event, people will be able to tour the museum as well as sample food and drinks from the many restaurants.