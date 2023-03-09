Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:49 AM

Get a “Taste of Indio” at the annual foodie event

City of Indio

The 7th Annual Taste of Indio event is on Thursday bringing 17 different restaurants to the Coachella Valley History Museum for a night of tastings.

This is the largest event by far according to event organizers. It is put on every year by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Indio.

The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Parking is free.

Advanced ticket purchases are recommended because event organizers said the event sells out every year.

Tickets are $25 for pre-purchase, or $30 at the door.

During the event, people will be able to tour the museum as well as sample food and drinks from the many restaurants.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content