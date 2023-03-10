College of the Desert Trustee Rubén Pérez arrested on suspicion of DUI in February

College of the Desert trustee Rubén Pérez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last month, authorities confirmed.

Pérez, 29, was arrested at around 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of Avenue 52 and Silverrock in La Quinta on February 10, jail records show.

He was released on a citation the same day, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said.

Pérez has not been officially charged as of March 10, the District Attorney's office confirmed. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

Perez apologized for the arrest in a text to News Channel 3/Telemundo 15.

"A few weeks ago I made a terrible mistake of which I am truly sorry," Perez wrote. "I'd like to sincerely apologize to my family, friends and community. I will do everything in my power to learn and grow from this."

Pérez is currently the subject of a censure investigation by the college brought after being accused by staff and Trustee Joel Kinnamon of violating an ethics standard board policy. Staff says he disrespected them by comparing them to a “cesspool" in local media.

The investigation was discussed during the board's Feb. 16 meeting. There was no mention of the DUI arrest during that meeting.

Pérez was reelected to the COD board of trustees in November.

He is currently serving his second four-year term as trustee representing Area 1, which covers a large portion of the east valley.

In addition to his part-time position of the COD Board of Trustees, Perez is also a full-time field representative and policy advisor for State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

He is the son of Riverside County District 4 Supervisor Manuel Perez.

