BNP Paribas Open presents the 2023 BNP Paribas Young Talents Team

The BNP Paribas Open will highlight a talented tennis youth team called Team BNP Paribas Aliassime in a ceremony at 2 pm at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sam Aliassime, John and Patrick McEnroes, and the youth will demonstrate a practice exhibition.

Fans are invited to watch. Everything will be at Practice Court 15.

Team BNP Paribas Young Talents: A new team will be formed in the Americas in partnership with a leading tennis academy to include the most promising and deserving young tennis talents, often from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"The main point is that we’re celebrating BNPP’s 50 years of supporting tennis and its social impact with youth," says BNP Paribas representative Robert Madden. "This team includes players from countries like Cameroon and Togo in Africa - we provide them with financial and human support to compete at tournaments like the BNP Paribas in Indian Wells."

Players will train under the direct supervision of tennis professionals and legends. The program will build on the global roster of 130 players, which began in 2018 with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in France and in 2019 with John and Patrick McEnroe in the United States.

A list of the Spokespeople for the program:

· Félix Auger-Aliassime, ATP Tour player (ATP World No. 9)

· Sam Aliassime, Founder and Director of Académie Aliassime

· John McEnroe, Founder, and Director of JMTA

· Patrick McEnroe, Co-Director of JMTA and President of JMTP

· Jean Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA

· Sonja Volpe, CEO of BNP Paribas in Canada

· Team BNPP Young Talents players

The event will occur at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden at 2 pm.