Espinoza lifts Earthquakes to 1-0 victory over Rapids

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored in the 78th minute to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Espinoza’s goal helped San Jose (2-1-0) win for just the second time in its last eight matches against Colorado (0-2-1).

The Rapids have not scored a goal through three matches this season. Colorado failed to score in its first three matches in 2015 when they became the only team to open a season with three scoreless draws.

The Earthquakes outshot the Rapids 13-6 with a 4-0 advantage in shots on goal.

JT Marcinkowski didn’t have to make a save in posting a clean sheet for San Jose. William Yarbrough saved three shots for Colorado.

Both teams next play Saturday. San Jose travels to play St. Louis City, while Colorado returns home to host Minnesota United.

