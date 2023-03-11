Palm Springs restaurant to host Oscar event party on Sunday
TRIO Restaurant in Palm Springs planned to host their eleventh annual “Hollywood’s Biggest Night” Oscar party. The event was to help benefit AAP-Food Samaritans. It was set for Sunday beginning at 4:00 p.m.
Organizers said it would include ‘orange carpet’ arrivals with a group of paparazzi to take pictures.
Guests were also expected to be dazzled by hostess -- Bella da Ball. They could also watch the awards presentations on special screens throughout the restaurant.
Tickets were as low at $150 and could be purchased at aapfoodsamaritans.org or by calling (760) 325-8481.
AAP-Food Samaritans is an organization that works to provide nutritional support to improve the quality of the lives of people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses.