AP source: Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders agree to 3-year deal

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Garoppolo’s contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said.

Garoppolo played for the San Francisco 49ers the past six seasons. He took the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

Before that, he played for the New England Patriots for three years under then-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the Raiders’ head coach.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

Associated Press

