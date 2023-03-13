Missing pregnant woman last seen on Feb. 23 in Beaumont

The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating a pregnant woman who was last seen on the night of Feb. 23.

Cajairah Jae Fraise, 22, was last seen around 10:39 p.m. in the area of Beaumont Avenue and 1st Street, police said.

Fraise is a black female adult, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 154 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shawl, black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black slip-on shoes.

She resides in the City of Moreno Valley but was with a family member in the City of Beaumont when she became upset and walked away from the family member’s vehicle near 1st Street and Beaumont Avenue, police said.

Photo depicts Cajairah when she left the area on 2/23/23

(Courtesy of Beaumont Police)

Police added that Fraise is not familiar with Beaumont. At the time of her disappearance, she was 35 weeks pregnant.

If anyone has seen Fraise, you are urged to contact the Beaumont Police Department by dialing 911 or the non emergency line at 951-769-8500.