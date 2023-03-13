Palo Alto woman killed, Switzerland & Wisconsin residents injured in Joshua Tree crash

A Palo Alto woman was killed in a crash that also left residents from Switzerland and Wisconsin injured over the weekend in Joshua Tree.

The crash happened on Saturday at approximately 12:20 p.m. on State Route 62, east of Sunview Road, the California Highway Patrol announced.

According to CHP, a 45-year-old woman from Palo Alto driving a Nissan was stopped on the right shoulder of eastbound State Route 62, east of Sunview Road.

A Ford F-250 being driven by a 68-year-old from Muskego, Wisconsin was traveling eastbound on SR-62 when the Nissan turn left front from the shoulder directly in front of the Ford, police said.

The front of the Ford struck the left side of the Nissan.

The Palo Alto woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been officially released by the coroner's office.

A 47-year-old man from Switzerland who was a passenger in the Nissan was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The driver of the Ford and a 67-year-old woman who was a passenger were taken to the Hi-Desert Medical Center with moderate injuries, police added.

A CHP spokesperson said the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor.

