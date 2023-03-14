Asm. Eduardo Garcia introduces bill to increase affordable off-campus housing for college students

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia is pushing for affordable student housing near college campuses. It could impact local colleges and universities in the Valley.

“We know that it's impossible for students to solely focus on their studies, if their housing circumstances are uncertain," said Garcia during a conference at the state capital on Tuesday.

Garcia announced Assembly Bill 1630 would increase affordable, off-campus housing for college students.

“This bill would expedite the private development of student housing projects within 1000 feet of a UC, CSU or a community college, private university," Garcia explained.

A survey by the California Student Aid Commission found that of 150,000 students in UC’s, CSU's and community colleges, 35% suffer from housing insecurity.

“Students have historically faced barriers when it comes to housing, affordability, location, and even transportation, we know are all crucial factors to student success. And when it comes to focusing on their education, that should be the number one priority," Garcia said.

With rising inflation, tuition and the cost of everyday necessities – rent is an added struggle for many students.

“You get into a situation where right from the get go, many students entering have to immediately familiarize themselves with the housing space in order to really make sure they are in a place to attend that institution," said Matt Aini, the Policy Director for student advocacy group GenUp.

Aini is currently a sophomore at a UC school. He helped draft much of the language for this bill. Aini says he can relate firsthand to the struggles many students are facing.

“It doesn’t just affect them, it affects our classes. Many students teach some of the classes we take, students enjoy many of the facilities which we enjoy on our campuses," Aini said.

Aini currently lives at home with his parents to save on rent, driving a 30 minute commute to campus every day. On top of saving money, Aini says getting an affordable spot near campus is extremely tough.

“To have to really fight for a shortage of units against the most vulnerable members of our society, that really does… have a more negative impact on the student experience," Aini explained.

He hopes this bill would allow students to focus on their education first.

“Students, staff and faculty are able to access housing that’s right next to their campus and that we can build that housing in a serious manner, in a seriously quick manner that really meets the moment of the crisis.”

Aini told us they’re hoping to bring this bill to the State Assembly Committee next month.