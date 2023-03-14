FIND Food Bank reports its lines aren’t letting up despite people returning to work

Despite the unemployment rate reportedly decreasing across the country, FIND Food Bank said its lines have not gone down with it since the start of the pandemic.

When the pandemic started the line for food has grown, and since then hasn't let up according to the food bank.

Before the pandemic, the food bank helped 95,000 people every month and handed out up to 14 million pounds of food yearly. Since the pandemic starts, it's helped nearly 150,000 people a month and uses 20 million pounds of food a year.

Debbie Espinosa the CEO of the food bank said inflation is to blame.

“Though they may be a touch better than where they were before, the economy is definitely not where it used to be before," she explained.

FIND Food Bank continues to offer daily mobile food markets across the Coachella Valley.