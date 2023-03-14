Gauff, Fritz advance to quarterfinals at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Coco Gauff rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Tuesday and reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

Down 2-4, Gauff fought her way back and saved three break points while serving at 4-all before closing out the match in the next game.

Four years ago, Peterson routed a then-14-year-old Gauff at a Challenger tournament in Michigan.

“She whopped me really bad,” Gauff said on court. “I think today was really a mental thing, just staying in the match. I wasn’t playing my best in some moments and I wasn’t serving as well as I’d like to, but I think that my mentality kept me in.”

The sixth-seeded American next plays No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who beat 16th-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

In other fourth-round matches, No. 7 Maria Sakkari beat 17th-seeded Karolina Pliskova, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

On the men’s side, defending champion Taylor Fritz moved into the quarters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marton Fucsovics.

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev outlasted 12th-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

No. 10 Cameron Norrie beat sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-2, 6-4.

