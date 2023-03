SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a story published March 14, 2023, about a Black reparations plan in San Francisco, The Associated Press erroneously reported what critics said about California’s plan to limit reparations to descendants of slaves. Some reparations advocates said that approach does not take into account the harms that Black immigrants suffer.

