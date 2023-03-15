Frances Tiafoe advances to semifinals at Indian Wells, Gauff falls in straights to Sabalenka

2023 BNP Paribas Open

FRANCES TIAFOE - WIN in quarterfinals

Could this be Big Foe's big breakthrough?

So far it is.

The 25-year-old from Maryland continues his sensational run in the desert, reaching a Masters 1000 semifinal for the first time in his career.

Tiafoe, the No. 14 seed this year, defeated 2021 tournament champion Cameron Norrie in straight sets inside Stadium 1 on Wednesday.

The Foe Show 🇺🇸@FTiafoe defeats 2021 champion Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semis and has yet to drop a set all tournament!#TennisParadise

pic.twitter.com/TjpT32jkFB — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 15, 2023

The World No. 16 Tiafoe will await the winner of Medvedev/Fokina.

COCO GAUFF - LOSS in quarterfinals

19-year-old star Coco Gauff didn't have the same fortune as fellow American Tiafoe and fell in the quarterfinals.

16-1 on the season 🤫@SabalenkaA keeps her foot on the gas to blaze by Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-0 to reach the semifinals.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/DbLXH7aBgQ — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 15, 2023

The No. 6 seed lost in straights to No. 2 seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

The quarterfinal round is the furthest Gauff has been at Indian Wells.

