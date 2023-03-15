Skip to Content
News
By
today at 2:43 PM
Published 2:42 PM

Frances Tiafoe advances to semifinals at Indian Wells, Gauff falls in straights to Sabalenka

KESQ

2023 BNP Paribas Open

FRANCES TIAFOE - WIN in quarterfinals

Could this be Big Foe's big breakthrough?

So far it is.

The 25-year-old from Maryland continues his sensational run in the desert, reaching a Masters 1000 semifinal for the first time in his career.

Tiafoe, the No. 14 seed this year, defeated 2021 tournament champion Cameron Norrie in straight sets inside Stadium 1 on Wednesday.

The World No. 16 Tiafoe will await the winner of Medvedev/Fokina.

COCO GAUFF - LOSS in quarterfinals

19-year-old star Coco Gauff didn't have the same fortune as fellow American Tiafoe and fell in the quarterfinals.

The No. 6 seed lost in straights to No. 2 seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

The quarterfinal round is the furthest Gauff has been at Indian Wells.

Follow along for LIVE scoring and order of play of the 2023 tournament.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur will have continuing coverage of this year's tournament.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content