Frances Tiafoe advances to semifinals at Indian Wells, Gauff falls in straights to Sabalenka
2023 BNP Paribas Open
FRANCES TIAFOE - WIN in quarterfinals
Could this be Big Foe's big breakthrough?
So far it is.
The 25-year-old from Maryland continues his sensational run in the desert, reaching a Masters 1000 semifinal for the first time in his career.
🇺🇸 Final Four Foe 🇺🇸#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/dpsJpXx0Vc— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 15, 2023
Tiafoe, the No. 14 seed this year, defeated 2021 tournament champion Cameron Norrie in straight sets inside Stadium 1 on Wednesday.
The Foe Show 🇺🇸@FTiafoe defeats 2021 champion Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semis and has yet to drop a set all tournament!#TennisParadise— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 15, 2023
pic.twitter.com/TjpT32jkFB
The World No. 16 Tiafoe will await the winner of Medvedev/Fokina.
COCO GAUFF - LOSS in quarterfinals
19-year-old star Coco Gauff didn't have the same fortune as fellow American Tiafoe and fell in the quarterfinals.
16-1 on the season 🤫@SabalenkaA keeps her foot on the gas to blaze by Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-0 to reach the semifinals.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/DbLXH7aBgQ— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 15, 2023
The No. 6 seed lost in straights to No. 2 seeded Aryna Sabalenka.
The dream season continues 💪@SabalenkaA | #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/IQLXt7Du1s— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 15, 2023
The quarterfinal round is the furthest Gauff has been at Indian Wells.
Follow along for LIVE scoring and order of play of the 2023 tournament.
News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur will have continuing coverage of this year's tournament.