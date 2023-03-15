N. Indian Canyon Drive closed at the wash

N. Indian Canyon Drive was closed Wednesday morning due to flooding.

News Channel 3 crews reported closure signs and roadblocks at the wash.

Another route to take to get into Palm Springs would be Gene Autry Trail.

The Public Information Officer from the Riverside County Emergency Management Department, Shane Reichardt said road closures in the area are likely because of runoff water from mountain communities and rain out west.

"What we are seeing right now is we do have snow in the mountains, and when you add rain to that snow it can lead to excess runoffs," he explained. "That leads to flooded runways, and one of our biggest messages is turn around, don't drown."

You are asked if you see any large bodies of water to not drive through it.