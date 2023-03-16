Man rides a tube along flood waters in Palm Springs

The washes continue to flow with floodwater around the Coachella Valley and one resident took advantage.

Local resident Ernesto Gutierrez said he was riding his bicycle around the Tahquitz Golf Course in Palm Springs when he spotted something out of the ordinary, a man was riding a small inflatable raft down the flooded area.

Ernesto got video of the man getting into the wash with his tube.

The flooding started early Wednesday morning following a storm. Emergency officials suspect that the flooding was likely caused by excessive mountain runoff following the storm.

Multiple roads around Palm Springs remain closed including:

N. Indian Canyon Drive is closed from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue.

Araby Drive at the wash is closed.

N. Gene Autry Trail is closed from E. Via Escuela to Salvia Road.

Vista Chino is closed at the wash between Clubhouse View Drive and Cathedral City limits.

Avenue 50 in Coachella

The Whitewater Wash goes all across the Coachella Valley. On Wednesday, we flew over the river to look at the situation. You can watch that video in the player at the top of the article.

Flooded roadway in Palm Springs (3/15/23)

