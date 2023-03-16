Skip to Content
Semifinals set at Indian Wells after thrilling Thursday of quarters

2023 BNP PARIBAS OPEN

The semifinals are set for men's and women's singles at Indian Wells following a star-studded Thursday of quarterfinal action.

Sinner defeats defending champion Fritz

Southern California native and No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz fell to Jannik Sinner in three sets on Thursday, ending Fritz's title defense.

The Italian Sinner won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and is through to the semifinals.

Alcaraz ousts Auger-Aliassime to advance to semis

The World No. 1 and top seed continues to impress at Indian Wells with a straight sets win on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old Spanish sensation Alcaraz will face Sinner in the semis.

Swiatek rolls into semis

The World No. 1 is onto the semis after defeating Sorana Cirstea in straight sets on Thursday afternoon.

The top seed and reigning tournament champion appears poised to defend her title in the desert.

Follow along for LIVE scoring and order of play of the 2023 tournament.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur will have continuing coverage of this year's tournament.

