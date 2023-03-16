Semifinals set at Indian Wells after thrilling Thursday of quarters
2023 BNP PARIBAS OPEN
The semifinals are set for men's and women's singles at Indian Wells following a star-studded Thursday of quarterfinal action.
Sinner defeats defending champion Fritz
Southern California native and No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz fell to Jannik Sinner in three sets on Thursday, ending Fritz's title defense.
The moment @janniksin took out the defending champ 😮#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/iWGTvgcb8D— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 17, 2023
The Italian Sinner won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and is through to the semifinals.
🇮🇹 Into the history books 🇮🇹— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 17, 2023
Sinner becomes the first Italian man to reach the singles semifinals in tournament history.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/JNFDPixixU
Alcaraz ousts Auger-Aliassime to advance to semis
The World No. 1 and top seed continues to impress at Indian Wells with a straight sets win on Thursday night.
BEAST MODE 💪@carlosalcaraz gets a first career win over Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4 to return to the final four.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/1f0WQInWxq— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 17, 2023
The 19-year-old Spanish sensation Alcaraz will face Sinner in the semis.
Swiatek rolls into semis
The World No. 1 is onto the semis after defeating Sorana Cirstea in straight sets on Thursday afternoon.
10 desert wins in a row 🌴— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2023
Defending champ @iga_swiatek has yet to drop a set en route to the semis, defeating Cirstea 6-2, 6-3.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/tXHtZVe0tK
The top seed and reigning tournament champion appears poised to defend her title in the desert.
No.1 for a reason 💪@iga_swiatek | #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/Wm6uF1lMV1— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2023
