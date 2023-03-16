Semifinals set at Indian Wells after thrilling Thursday of quarters

2023 BNP PARIBAS OPEN

The semifinals are set for men's and women's singles at Indian Wells following a star-studded Thursday of quarterfinal action.

Sinner defeats defending champion Fritz

Southern California native and No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz fell to Jannik Sinner in three sets on Thursday, ending Fritz's title defense.

The Italian Sinner won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and is through to the semifinals.

Alcaraz ousts Auger-Aliassime to advance to semis

The World No. 1 and top seed continues to impress at Indian Wells with a straight sets win on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old Spanish sensation Alcaraz will face Sinner in the semis.

Swiatek rolls into semis

The World No. 1 is onto the semis after defeating Sorana Cirstea in straight sets on Thursday afternoon.

The top seed and reigning tournament champion appears poised to defend her title in the desert.

