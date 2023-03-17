Stanford star Cameron Brink out of NCAA opener with illness

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford star Cameron Brink is out for the top-seeded Cardinal in their NCAA Tournament opener because of a non-COVID illness.

The school made the announcement about 50 minutes before tipoff Friday against 16th-seeded Sacred Heart at Maples Pavilion. Stanford said the junior forward’s status is day-to-day.

Brink is the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker.

The school’s career blocks leader, the 6-foot-4 Brink is averaging 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. She has blocked 111 shots, ranking second-best in the nation.

