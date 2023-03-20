College of the Desert to host series of public meetings on Palm Springs campus

College of the Desert will host a series of public meetings to expedite schematic design plans for the Palm Springs campus.

The meetings are scheduled to take place in the COD Multi-Purpose Room at the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center at the Palm Desert Campus. They'll also be available via Zoom link from the College website.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

March 22 9:30 am - 11:30 am

April 19, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

May 17, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

June 14, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

The video of each meeting will be available on the COD's YouTube page once the meeting is over, the school confirmed.

After much debate over the design plans for the long-delayed campus, last month, the board of trustees approved a plan that combines aspects of two separate schematic designs.

Trustees directed staff to incorporate several adjustments while proceeding with design and construction plans for submittal to the state for final approval.

The agenda for the March 22 meeting shows that construction on the project is now expected to wrap up by Dec. 2026.

The Board also directed staff to invite west valley cities to designate one member each as a liaison to facilitate communications with their respective cities as the schematic design for the campus is finalized.

City designees are:

Flinn Fagg, city of Palm Springs Deputy City Manager;

Rita Lamb, city of Cathedral City Mayor; and

Roger Nuñez, city of Desert Hot Springs Mayor ProTem.

School officials said that during the upcoming March 22 meeting, the project management team will review and discuss their charge; receive a briefing on the project vision, master site plan and schematic design; and discuss steps to incorporate board direction and expedite the schematic design process.

The public is also invited to attend Wednesday's meeting and comments are encouraged.

The meeting schedule, agenda, meeting links and presentations for PSDP public meetings will be posted on the college website and on the COD bond Palm Springs projects page.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.