Storm preparations ahead of the incoming storm

The First Alert Weather Alert Team is currently tracking an incoming storm system that is set to bring more rain to the valley by Tuesday. Rain regularly leads to closures of low-lying roads like North Indian Canyon Drive but the last storm lead to the closures of roads that usually serve as alternative routes.

Last week, The City of Palm Springs closed the following roads due to flooding that was reportedly caused by mountain runoff.

N. Indian Canyon Drive is closed from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue.

N. Gene Autry Trail is closed from E. Via Escuela to Salvia Road.

Vista Chino is closed at the wash between Clubhouse View Drive and Cathedral City limits.

All of the listed roads have reopened but there is some uncertainty of whether they will stay open when the incoming storm reaches the valley.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with the city and emergency officials about flooding preparations ahead of tomorrow's storm.