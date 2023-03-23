Man dies after being crushed by his car in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs

A man has died after being crushed by his vehicle Thursday evening in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs.

The incident happened at around 6:05 p.m. on the 67000 block of San Jacinto Street.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject suffering from major injuries after being crushed by his vehicle," a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

First responders attempted life-saving measures; however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no word on the man's identity. The coroner's office will publicly release his identity after next of kin is notified.