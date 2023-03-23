Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:04 PM

Man dies after being crushed by his car in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs

KESQ

A man has died after being crushed by his vehicle Thursday evening in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs.

The incident happened at around 6:05 p.m. on the 67000 block of San Jacinto Street.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject suffering from major injuries after being crushed by his vehicle," a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

First responders attempted life-saving measures; however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no word on the man's identity. The coroner's office will publicly release his identity after next of kin is notified.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content