‘Incredibles’ inspired clubhouse coming to Disney’s Rancho Mirage community

An "incredible" inspired clubhouse is coming to Cotino, Disney's residential community being built in Rancho Mirage.

Cotino, the first planned community from Storyliving by Disney, is described by developers as "a dynamic, creative oasis set within the stunning landscape of Palm Springs."

The first of its kind planned residential community. It will also have a hotel, entertainment, and a 24-acre lagoon.

On Friday, the company revealed some of the amenities coming to the community.

Highlights include a one-of-a-kind gathering space inspired by the Pixar film, "The Incredibles 2," part of a vibrant club featuring a diverse range of leisure pursuits.

"Nestled along the shoreline of the grand oasis is Parr House, a distinct location inspired by the midcentury home of the famous family of superheroes in Disney and Pixar’s 'Incredibles 2,'" reads a post by Disney.

Disney describes the Parr House as a "super" fun place for special events, celebrations and limited overnight accommodations for Artisan Club members, all subject to availability.

"This space will immerse club members and their guests in an environment featuring iconic decor, curated art and rich colors from the film. Along Parr House’s exterior, an elevated patio will present spectacular views of the grand oasis and the surrounding mountains," reads the Disney announcement.

Officials said that addition to the Parr House, Artisan Club members will be able to "experience a touch of the Disney lifestyle" in a clubhouse complex featuring distinct spaces for dining, wellness, art, recreation and entertainment.

"All amenities are being thoughtfully inspired by Disney Imagineers to foster community connections and encourage the pursuit of individual passions," reads Disney's announcement.

Voluntary club membership will offer access to the waterfront clubhouse, club-only beach area and recreational water activities, as well as Disney entertainment and magical events. Separate from the private clubhouse, there will be a beach park, accessible to the public with the purchase of a day pass.

Disney will continue sharing out details on Cotino. Stay with News Channel 3 as we learn more about the new community.

Last April during the groundbreaking ceremony, Disney officials said that homes in Cotino will begin to sell in early 2023, with the first people being able to move in by 2024.

For more information about Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community, visit storylivingbydisney.com/cotino.