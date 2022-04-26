Watch: Disney-themed community in Rancho Mirage breaks ground

Officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the Disney-themed community "Cotino" which will be built in Rancho Mirage.

Rancho Mirage Mayor Charles Townsend called the development a "perfect fit for Rancho Mirage" at the groundbreaking, saying it would be "an economic boost for Rancho Mirage" and the entire Coachella Valley.

'Storyliving by Disney' is the first of its kind planned residential community. It will also have a hotel, entertainment, and a 24-acre lagoon.

Plans for Cotino were first announced in February.

Since then there has been some blowback from community members with concerns about a community of this kind coming to Rancho Mirage.

A few of these concerns included the lagoon's water usage, the traffic the community would bring, and the state of affordable housing for all the potential employees this will bring to the desert.

Local water officials have said there is enough groundwater basin supply for Cotino, and the project was approved for the water years ago.

A 'Specific Plan' for this project titled Section 31 can be found on the City of Rancho Mirage website. It dates back to 2019.

This plan states, "Community water usage will be no more than 80% of the maximum water allowance guidelines imposed by the Coachella Valley Water District in 2017.

City officials are excited about the economic impact this new community will bring to the city.

Why Coachella Valley? It's a place that Walt Disney himself called his "laughing place." He'd escape here to unwind and reignite his imagination.

"It will have that special Disney touch, attention to detail and innovation," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "It's a development that promises to be 'infused with Disney' charm and the amenities of a 'truly special' resort.