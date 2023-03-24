Two dead after helicopter crashes in hills north of Hemet

A helicopter crashed today at the base of hills in Lakeview, killing the two people on board.

The fatal crash was reported at 12:40 p.m. near Chastity and Pulsar View roads, roughly 10 miles northwest of Hemet-Ryan Airport, according to the Riverside County Fire and Sheriff's departments.

Sheriff's officials confirmed that the two people in the helicopter were killed. Their names were not immediately released.

Fire officials said a sheriff's STAR-9 helicopter crew, which is based at Hemet-Ryan, was the first to reach the location and requested fire department assistance.

"Deputies arrived on the scene and located a downed helicopter," sheriff's Sgt. Deirdre Vickers said.

Firefighters and patrol deputies hiked to the location, at which point the two fatalities were apparently confirmed.

It was unclear whether the chopper was on a commercial, training or sightseeing flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration told City News Service Friday afternoon that Western Pacific Region staff were attempting to gather information.