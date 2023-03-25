Skip to Content
Toronto, San Jose finish in scoreless draw

SAN JOSE, Calif, (AP) — Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson and San Jose’s JT Marcinkowski both finished with two saves as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

The Earthquakes (2-2-1) improved to 2-0-4 in their last six home matches in the series. Toronto (1-1-3) hasn’t won in San Jose since 2010.

San Jose was looking for its first three-match win streak at home since a 10-match run to begin the 2002 season.

Toronto ended a nine-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami last week. Toronto has just one shutout in its last 11 matches and its four clean sheets since the beginning of last season is the fewest in the league, excluding expansion team St. Louis City.

Toronto had a 15-14 edge in shots with both teams taking two shots on goal.

San Jose remains at home to host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Toronto returns home to host Charlotte on Saturday.

