55 train cars derail in the Mojave National Preserve

A cargo train derailed in the Mojave National Preserve Monday morning, causing a brief fuel leak.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire, a total of 55 cars derailed including two locomotives. The crash was first reported just before 10:30 a.m. near Kelbaker Road and Kelso Cima Road in Kelso,

The train was all cargo, officials said there were no passengers aboard. Numerous derailed cars were carrying iron ore, officials added.

"No current threat to public or environment," the agency confirmed.

No injuries were reported. Union Pacific is investigating the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.