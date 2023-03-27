Skip to Content
Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse to honor community leaders at Leadership Awards Reception

MAPDA

News Channel 3 evening anchor Karen Devine will be among those honored at the Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse Leadership Awards Reception.

During the ceremony, MAPDA will be honoring the dedication and commitment of community leaders fighting against the misuse of opioids and fentanyl.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and District Attorney Mike Hestrin will each receive the Courageous Leadership Award.

Karen Devine will receive the Humanitarian Award.

The Leadership Awards Reception will be held Wednesday, April 5 at the Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert.

MAPDA was founded in Riverside County in 2011 by a group of grieving mothers who each lost a child to an accidental opioid overdose. They wanted to share their personal stories and educate youth via regional high school presentations to spare other families the anguish of losing a loved one. They also set out to demand action.

Former local Congressmember Mary Bono serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the non-profit.

