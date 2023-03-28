Planning commission tables proposed apartment complex in La Quinta

Plans for a proposed 284-unit apartment complex, called Troutdale Village, were tabled by the planning commission late Thursday night.

It was a full house with members of the planning commission and residents speaking our about the proposal over the span of 5 hours.

Last week, News Channel 3 spoke with La Quinta residents who expressed their concerns with the project. Many of them citing traffic as a major problem.

Troutdale Village would consist of 284 units covering about 14 acres. 70 of the units would be for moderate-income households. The City has published several reports in relation to the project.

Dozens of residents stepped up to the podium after the hours-long presentation. Many argued against the developers, who shared a traffic study from 2021 during the pandemic.

“While I appreciate the traffic analysts professional opinion, I don't think this project should be approved on 'probablys'. So again, I ask for consideration of an updated traffic study," said Kristen, a La Quinta resident.

The Troutdale Village would be built at the corner of Washington Street and Avenue 50 in La Quinta.

It's a busy intersection that residents say would see even more traffic.

“That information is an inaccurate sample. It goes back into December of 2021. It does not reflect the traffic load of out of country visitors that are currently here. The peak season visitors that are here," said La Quinta resident, Brian.

Not only citing traffic concerns, but also zoning proposal that would make the proposed complex 3 stories high and around 40 feet tall.

“I personally live in a two story home and I know I can't see the mountains beyond my home. So I feel for the residents that are going to be impacted by this height limit of those buildings," said Anna who is a La Quinta resident.

For now, the planning commission is allowing the developers to adjust their plans to try and fit the community’s needs.

The next planning commission meeting will be on June 27, 2023.