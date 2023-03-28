Teen arrested for allegedly shooting homeless man at Palm Springs gas station

Police arrested a 17-year-old who is believed to have shot a homeless man overnight at a Palm Springs gas station.

The incident was reported at around 12:38 a.m. on the 3600 block of E Ramon Road. Police said they received reports of shots fired and multiple people involved in a physical altercation at the gas pumps.

Officers spotted a white SUV speeding away from the scene. Police were able to stop the vehicle just west of Kirk Douglas Way, however, the 17-year-old driver then ran away from the vehicle while holding a handgun, the department revealed.

Officers set up a high-risk stop of the vehicle and a perimeter around the scene. Two other people were detained from the vehicle, one adult and one juvenile. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Star 9, was called in to help to locate the 17-year-old.

Police said the teen was found hiding along the airport fence in the bushes. PSPD K9 Hylas was deployed on a leash and the suspect surrendered.

The homeless man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to the department, police discovered the confrontation started as a domestic violence incident and the suspect fled the scene.

"During the incident, an unhoused individual tried to intervene, but was shot by the 17 year-old," police wrote.

The 17 year-old is being booked into Juvenile Hall on the following charges, Attempted murder, resisting arrest, and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

A second juvenile was released to his grandmother and no charges are being filed at this time, police added.

The passenger was taken to the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on a parole charge.

Police added that the domestic violence incident is currently under investigation.

If you have any additional information, contact the PSPD Investigations Division at 760-323-8121. Anonymous information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.