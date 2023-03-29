All Whitewater wash roads are open again in and out of Palm Springs

#trafficalert scary conditions on Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs follow ⁦ @KESQHaley ⁩ for all your latest weather conditions ⁦ @KESQ ⁩ pic.twitter.com/zhTrxPKWG6

Authorities reopened Indian Canyon Drive, Vista Chino Road and Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater Wash Thursday morning. All were closed Wednesday due to low visibility from blowing sand.

