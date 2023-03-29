Skip to Content
All Whitewater wash roads are open again in and out of Palm Springs

Authorities reopened Indian Canyon Drive, Vista Chino Road and Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater Wash Thursday morning. All were closed Wednesday due to low visibility from blowing sand.

  • Indian canyon drive is OPEN from Sunrise Parkway to Train Station Road. City officials said the train station is accessible from I-10 and Garnet Avenue
  • Gene Autry Trail is OPEN from Via Escuela to I-10
  • Vista Chino is OPEN from Gene Autry Trail to the Cathedral City limits.

