‘Part of the solution’ Eisenhower doctors encourage Narcan training following FDA approval

For the first time, The Food and Drug Administration have approved Narcan, an opioid overdose antidote, for over-the-counter use.

It comes as overdoses have hit record highs nationwide in recent years.

Narcan, or Naloxone, has been available at pharmacies in every state without a prescription for quite some time.

With FDA approval, the treatment will be more accessible and readily available.

“We need to work towards that solution and be a part of it. And accessibility first," said Dr. Manny De Jesus, an Attending Emergency Physician at Eisenhower Medical Center.

Narcan is sold in packs of 2 nasal sprays. With approval, it will no longer only be found on pharmacy counters, but will be sold in places like drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, gas stations and online.

“We've increased accessibility and not just accessibility, but it's going to be available in more locations just throughout the United States, which is pretty exciting," said Dr. Anantha Singarajah, an Emergency Medicine at Eisenhower Medical Center.