Watch the 13th annual FIND Food Bank Telethon this Friday at 7PM

FIND Food bank is here to help the community with food insecurity across the Coachella Valley. The FIND Food Bank’s 13th Annual TELETHON is your opportunity to help our community.

This year’s TELETHON will bring together youth from across the Coachella Valley to showcase their talents and raise their voices to call out hunger. It’s kids supporting kids who are facing food insecurity. Your donation can help feed 4 out of 5 children and others in the desert who are experiencing hunger.

Check out the FIND Food Bank’s 13th Annual TELETHON and help to fight child hunger!

Watch the LIVE Telethon Friday, March 31st from 7:00 to 8:00 pm on News Channel 3, the Desert’s News Leader.

Call 760-775-3663 donate.

For more information, visit findfoodbank.org