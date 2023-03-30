Connor McDavid scores 61st goal, Oilers beat Kings 2-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 61st goal of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

McDavid scored his 300th NHL goal, beating goalie Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the slot on a short-handed breakaway to make it 2-0 at 3:53 of the third period.

McDavid became the first player in NHL history to have five 10-game point streaks in a season, breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record of four in 1986-87. McDavid also became the fifth player in league history to reach 300 goals and 500 assists before playing 600 career games, following Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Peter Statsny and Bryan Trottier.

Stuart Skinner made 43 saves for his first shutout of the season and second in the NHL, helping the Oilers move past the Kings into third place in the Western Conference. Edmonton is 12-2-1 in March.

Evander Kane opened the scoring with 52 seconds left in the first period with his 15th of the season.

Korpisalo made 35 saves for Los Angeles. The Kings have lost two in a row.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Seattle on Saturday night.

Oilers: Host Anaheim on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports