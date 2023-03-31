Bills sign ex-Rams safety Taylor Rapp to 1-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills upgraded their secondary depth by signing free agent safety Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract on Friday.

Listed at 6-feet and 208 pounds, Rapp has nine interceptions in 57 career games, including 48 starts, during four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Washington.

The 25-year-old Rapp has experience playing both safety positions, and joins a secondary which returns both starters in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. He’s expected to compete for a backup job along with Damar Hamlin, who is expected to return after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Hyde is coming off a season in which he was sidelined after Week 2, when he required surgery to repair a herniated disc. Hyde resumed practicing during the postseason and would have been cleared to return had the Bills reached the AFC championship game.

Rapp celebrated his Super Bowl victory with the Rams in February 2022 by pulling out a ring to propose to his girlfriend Dani Johnson following Los Angeles’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati, and married the following July.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL