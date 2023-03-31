New Morongo tribal ground and air ambulances take flight

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians has a new tribal ground ambulance and medical helicopter that will provide life-saving critical care and medical transport services on the Morongo Reservation in communities across the San Gorgonio Pass and beyond.

Tribal and elected leaders gathered Friday to christen the new ambulance and helicopter.

Tribals leaders said the partnership between Morongo and Global Medical Response companies, REACH Air Medical Services, and American Medical Response, is believed to be the nation’s first collaboration between a federally recognized tribe and an emergency medical service provider to provide both air and ground ambulances.

“The Morongo ground and air ambulances will save lives on our Reservation and across the San Gorgonio Pass by delivering immediate, high-quality emergency medical care to those in need,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “Public safety has always been a top priority for our tribe, and our new ambulance program in partnership with AMR and REACH is the latest extension of that commitment.”

Based at the Morongo Tribal Fire Department, the new ground ambulance staffed with full-time Morongo first responders began responding to emergencies in cities in the pass and communities in early March.

The Tribal medical air unit, a twin-engine Airbus H-145 helicopter, takes flight on April 1. Riverside County’s CAL FIRE operations center will dispatch it to emergencies.

“We are excited to be teaming up with Morongo to launch a historic ground and air ambulance service that will bring comprehensive care to critically ill or injured patients on the Morongo Reservation and in Riverside County’s Pass and desert communities,” said Sean Russell, president, GMR Pacific Region. “This new partnership stands as a nationwide model for future tribal and community-based ambulance programs.”

The ambulances are being funded by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians and managed by the Morongo Tribal Fire Department. The tribe plans to construct a future helipad and fire substation on the Morongo Reservation in 2024 to base the helicopter. Until then, the air unit will operate from the Bermuda Dunes Airport.

“I applaud the Morongo Band of Mission Indians for their steadfast dedication to advancing public safety and emergency medical care,” said Riverside County 5th District Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez. “Whether it’s a car accident or a medical crisis, every second counts in an emergency. The partnership between GMR and Morongo will undoubtedly save lives in Riverside County.”

Morongo Fire Chief Jason Carrizosa said the new air and ground transport program is expected to respond to over 1,200 calls for service per year. The air ambulance will also transport critically injured or ill patients between regional hospitals.

Morongo and Riverside County are exploring plans to deploy the helicopter to help battle future wildfires with water-dropping capabilities.

“Our department is proud to be part of this important advancement for enhancing emergency medical services and critical care transports in the area,” Carrizosa said. “As a first responder, I deeply appreciate the opportunity to work with a forward-looking Tribal Council who are always pursuing opportunities to strengthen regional public safety.”