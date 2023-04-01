Espinoza’s PK goals lift San Jose over Houston 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored twice on penalty kicks to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Espinoza’s first PK goal came in the seventh minute and the San Jose (3-2-1) lead stood until Amine Bassi scored on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute for Dallas (2-3-0) to knot the score at halftime.

Espinoza’s match-winner came in the 65th minute.

Houston, which was coming off two straight shutout wins for the first time since 2014, have never won two straight in San Jose. The Dynamo beat the Earthquakes on the road for the first time since 2016 last season.

San Jose outshot Houston 13-6. Both teams had three shots on target.

JT Marcinkowski totaled two saves for the Earthquakes. Steve Clark stopped one shot for the Dynamo.

San Jose beat Houston for just the third time in the last 13 meetings overall.

Houston returns home to host the LA Galaxy on Saturday. San Jose travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

