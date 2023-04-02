Skip to Content
City of Riverside Fire Department mourns death of fire captain

City of Riverside Fire Department

The City of Riverside Fire Department announced the passing of Fire Captain Tim Strack.

Strack was a member of the President of Riverside City Firefighter's Association Local 1067. He served the community for 28 years and was crucial in the department's efforts to keep the community safe.

In a press release, the fire department said, "He was known for his courage, dedication, and commitment to fellow firefighters and the people he served... The passing of Captain Strack is a tremendous loss to the City of Riverside, the Local Firefighters Union, and the community as a whole. His contributions will be remembered and celebrated for years to come."

Captain Strack was also a part of the Local Firefighters Union, where he served as president since 2002. During his tenure, he worked to improve the working conditions of the firefighters in Riverside and throughout our nation.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy, and three children.

A memorial service will honor captain Strack's life and legacy. Details will be announced as soon as they are available.

