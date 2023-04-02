Valley temple holds Passover learning event for kids

Temple Sinai in Palm Desert held a learning event Sunday for kids ahead of the Passover holiday, which begins Wednesday night. The event aimed to educate children about the history and traditions of the weeklong Jewish festival.

Passover commemorates the slavery of the Israelites in ancient Egypt and their ultimate exodus to freedom over 3,000 years ago. Talia Lizemer-Hawley, the principal of the religious school at Temple Sinai, emphasizes that the event is not only about learning history, but also about doing good for others.

"We're gonna celebrate Passover, but what we can do to better the world," said Lizemer-Hawley.

As part of the event, kids are participating in traditional spring cleaning and bringing in donations, including clothes and toys, for the Galilee Center in Mecca. 9-year-old student Elijah hopes his contributions will help someone in need and make the world a better place.

"I hope donating will help get the world better basically," said Elijah. "I know there's a word for it, but [it's about] getting the world better so we can have a happier life."

The students are also putting on a play to portray traditions and learn about the Jewish heritage of the past. Lizemer-Hawley highlights that the Jewish religion is about taking care of other people, and helping others is the biggest reward.

"When you help other people, it makes you feel so well about yourself," she said. "So we have to make this world a better place."

As the Passover holiday approaches, events like this one at Temple Sinai help children understand the meaning and importance of the holiday while also instilling a sense of community and charity in the next generation.