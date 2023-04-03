Over 2,100 customers left without power in La Quinta
A power outage in La Quinta has left more than 2,100 customers without power Monday night.
POWER OUTAGE: We are experiencing a power outage in La Quinta affecting 2138 customers from Washington St to Fred Waring Dr. Updates to follow.— IID (@IIDatWork) April 4, 2023
There's no word on whether the outage is weather-related. The Coachella Valley remains under a high wind warning until 11 p.m. Monday.
