Over 2,100 customers left without power in La Quinta

A power outage in La Quinta has left more than 2,100 customers without power Monday night.

POWER OUTAGE: We are experiencing a power outage in La Quinta affecting 2138 customers from Washington St to Fred Waring Dr. Updates to follow. — IID (@IIDatWork) April 4, 2023

There's no word on whether the outage is weather-related. The Coachella Valley remains under a high wind warning until 11 p.m. Monday.

