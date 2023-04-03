Skip to Content
Over 2,100 customers left without power in La Quinta

Pixabay

A power outage in La Quinta has left more than 2,100 customers without power Monday night.

There's no word on whether the outage is weather-related. The Coachella Valley remains under a high wind warning until 11 p.m. Monday.

Jesus Reyes

