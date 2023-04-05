Palm Springs Art Museum to offer artist-led workshops April 16

The Palm Springs Art Museum announced today it will offer two free artist-led workshops later this month as part of its free series of Family+ events.

The workshops will take place at three different times between 1:15 and 4:45 p.m. April 16. The Family+ series is held every third Sunday of the month, according to the Palm Springs Art Museum.

Museum officials said attendees can register for one of the three time slots -- 1:15 to 2:15 p.m., from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., and from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

During the workshops, Ryan Campbell will help attendees create their own mini "Sky Torus" hanging mobile sculptures in the museum's Rich Studio as they explore light and color through Phillip K. Smith III's exhibition, according to museum officials. Frank Lemus will teach attendees a Pre-Columbian pottery-inspired clay hand-building technique to create ceramic figurative sculptures in the museum's Rubenstein Studio.

"Whether you're a seasoned artist or a curious beginner, you'll find something to inspire you,'' Palm Springs Art Museum officials said in a statement. "Explore our galleries, participate in hands-on art making, enjoy live music, and connect with like-minded people."

Throughout the day, attendees can also indulge in activities like face painting, a 360 photobooth, a family workbook, coloring, balloon creations and music, museum officials said. Cotton candy by Cool Cactus and coffee by Cafe Empatia will also be offered through the afternoon.

Attendees must register for admission and activities -- children under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult, according to museum officials.

More information about the workshops and afternoon at the museum can be found at psmuseum.org.