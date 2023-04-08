Bassi makes history in Dynamo’s 3-0 victory over Galaxy

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi became the first player in MLS history to score on a penalty kick in four straight matches, helping the Houston Dynamo defeat the LA Galaxy 3-0 on Saturday night.

Bassi’s goal came in the 65th minute and gave Houston (3-3-0) a 2-0 lead. Bassi has needed just six matches to pull within one PK score of Erick Torres’ record of five for a season.

The Galaxy (0-3-3) have gone six matches without a win to open a season just once before — in 2003 when they didn’t get their first victory until the ninth match.

The Galaxy entered play with a 4-2-2 record in its last eight trips to Houston.

The Dynamo have won three straight at home for the first time since winning their final three home matches in 2019. Houston is 5-1-1 in its last seven home contests dating to last season.

The Galaxy had a 16-13 edge in shots with both teams taking three on target.

Steve Clark had three saves to earn the clean sheet for Houston. Jonathan Klinsmann did not make a save for LA.

Houston travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. The Galaxy return home to host Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

