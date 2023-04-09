Palm Springs Aerial Tramway holds an Easter Sunrise service, and guests watch the Sunrise

Guests gathered at the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway bright and early for an Easter Sunday Sunrise service.

The 5:45 am ceremony featured a sermon delivered by Pastor Robert Sneed from Rebirth Temple of Faith in Palm Springs.

"The message was simple," says a visitor who is also a Pastor Hexel Hernando from Los Angeles. It was about our Lord Jesus Christ, dying for our sins so that we would be cleansed and we can be received by God according to his standard, only through Christ. And Christ made that sacrifice for each one of us so that we could be right with God. All we need to do is just trust and accept our Lord Jesus into our hearts. Make him our Savior, make him our master, make him our Lord."

Hundreds of people celebrated easter eighty-five hundred feet high at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Some guests were of the Christian faith, and some were "on an adventure and saw the sermon as an added bonus while being able to see the Sunrise on the mountaintop," says Dominik Wasowicz from Poland.

A local did not go on camera to speak to us but wanted to share the traditions for the Holidays. "We love the tram and the views," says Wes Bryant and Mark Reavis. "It’s our ‘tradition’ for any holiday, birthday, or anniversary since we moved here last year. #lovepalmsprings"

People lend against the railing of the Tram's balcony, trying to get the best shot.

Locals, the Perkins Brothers provided the music.

After the service, breakfast will be served in Pines Café starting at 6:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Easter dinner will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Pines Café.

Peaks Restaurant will serve regular lunch and dinner menus during normal operating hours.

Pastor Sneed wants to invite anyone that wants to come to his church in Palm Springs. He delivered a non-denominational sermon during the Sunrise Service.

Miyoshi Price: For those who don't know what nondenominational means, can you tell us what that means?

Pastor Sneed: Nondenominational really means it's just a word of faith. It's just living by faith. And not by sight, you know, is not concentrating on a particular belief system, even though you have to have a belief system, but not as if it's just concrete. This is it. Because God is so broad. He's so magnificent, and, he's everywhere. And so in your consciousness, you have to broaden your consciousness because God is so big. He's not just in a small box, and he's just not in Methodist, Pentecostal, Baptist, God is everywhere, and those that believe in Him don't matter where you are or who you are; we're working life with Your lifestyle. The bottom line is that do you believe that Jesus came, and he died, and he rose again on the third day, according to the scripture, thou shalt be saved.