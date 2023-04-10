Short term Vacation rental permit cost causes financial concerns for residents hosting in Indio

Short-term vacation rental permits in the city of Indio are almost two thousand dollars.

You will hear from frustrated residents about paying the cost and losing money because they feel like they rent their homes out during the festival season, and due to the slow months after April, they are not making any money. The resident we spoke to believes it is unfair, saying, "We are everyday people; we are not big businesses and companies; I only rent out in the month of April; why do I have to pay 1785 per year". This was said by Karlo, a resident STVR host in Indio.

You will also hear from the city about how they accommodate the residents with these concerns and how they maintain and have updated code enforcement with increased permit costs.