Local non-profit ‘The Bridges2Hope’ builds trusting relationships while helping homeless community

Local non-profit, The Bridges2Hope, is helping empower the homeless community through building trusting relationships.

Off the corner of Washington St. and Country Club Drive in Palm Desert, volunteers meet every Tuesday night from 6 to 8pm. They transform the parking lot into a place where homeless individuals can get food, water, medical help and so much more.

“We set up dinners, we set up the table for each person to sit down, get their meal, sit down, have a dessert, chat with their friends chat with us, we might see what they need," said Michele Verdugo, who is the Director of Development for The Bridges2Hope.

“I want to help. We all want to help like we have a way to help you if you want to help yourself," she added.

The non-profit officially started in Fall 2021, but volunteers have been assisting the homeless for at least 5 years.

“Kind of come along beside them and bridging the gaps in all of the the resources that are available, but very hard to navigate when you're homeless and have no phone and, and no way to really get through it all," said Shaun Howe, who is the President of the non-profit.

Howe is a full-time realtor, but dedicates her time outside work to help those in need.

“There really isn't any other way. I don't think you truly heal yourself until you give yourself and love somebody else who needs more than you do," Howe said.

Run fully by volunteers, their evening outreach happens on Tuesdays. However, their efforts to help the homeless are nonstop.

“They know us and they know what we're gonna show up, and just their smiles and hugs. And we can't save them all. But we can be out here and we can be their friend. And if they want help, they know that they can come to us," said Peggy Grabow, who is the Vice President of The Bridges2Hope.

Their work goes much further than hot meals and hygiene kits, volunteers tell us it’s about building relationships with these individuals.

“Lifelong connections that we've been making and saving somebody from, you know, dying on the street. You know, that's pretty rewarding to know that had we not stepped in and help them that they would have not made it. I mean, that's it's impactful," Howe said.

This year alone, The Bridges2Hope has been able house 5 people and they’re in the process of getting more housed.

In order to provide resources like this, the non-profit collaborates with other local organizations to provide help including Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine.

"Our mission and our heart is to do service to the most needy people who are those who are unhoused and don't have resources," said Rosa Lucas, who is the Co-Founder for Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering yourself with The Bridges2Hope, click here.