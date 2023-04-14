Thousands kick off Day 1 of Coachella Music Festival

It's Day 1 of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival!

Thousands of people from across the world are in the desert to see their favorite artists.

For the next two weekends, some of the big musicians in the world hit the stages of the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. More than 200,000 visitors are expected to be in the Coachella Valley for the festival.

For a list of road closures, click here.

Bad Bunny is set to perform both Fridays of the two-weekend event, April 14 and April 21. Other acts scheduled to perform Fridays include the Chemical Brothers, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Metro Boomin Pusha T, SG Lewis and Becky G.

Blackpink is the headliner on Saturdays, April 15 and April 22. Other acts scheduled to perform those days are Rosalia, $uicideboy$, Labrinth, Earthgang, boygenius, Yung Lean, 070 Shake and Eric Prydz.

Frank Ocean will close out each weekend on Sundays, April 16 and April 23. Other acts set to perform before him are Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Dominic Fike, Queens, Willow and Alex G.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm & 6:30pm to hear from fans heading to the festival!