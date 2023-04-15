Indio PD motorcycle officer involved in a crash

An Indio PD motorcycle officer was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of Jackson street and Odlum Drive around 3:31 p.m. In the city of Indio near the IIndian Palms Country club and Resort.

The officer was airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police as the investigation has been turned over to the CHP.

Jackson Street will be closed in both directions between Avenue 48 and Avenue 50.

The investigation is ongoing.