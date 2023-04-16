Palms Springs Section 14 Survivors and descendants are developing demands for reparations

Four guest speakers will educate the community about reparations from an economic and mental health/trauma lens at a local Palm Springs Church.

Section 14 Survivors are hosting a conversation about developing recommendations for Reparations with Civil Rights Attorney Areva Martin

Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at United Methodist Church Palm Springs.

In previous reports, we heard from locals that lived in Section 14 during the late 60s when they were evicted from the land and asked to move.

Those individuals now have a Civil rights attorney that is providing experts to discuss reparation proposals like the San Francisco proposal for reparations and the effects surrounding the history of the land they once lived on.

The conversation is open to everyone.