Red Sox reinstate Bello off IL to face Ohtani, Angels

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox reinstated right-hander Brayan Bello from the 15-day injured list to start Monday’s rain-delayed game against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

The 23-year-old Bello began the season on the IL after experiencing right elbow inflammation.

The annual Patriots’ Day game was scheduled to start at 11:10 a.m., but was delayed by rain and is expected to start just after noon.

The Red Sox also recalled outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester. To make room, they optioned infielder Bobby Dalbec to Worcester and designated right-hander Jake Faria for assignment.

Ohtani (2-0, 0.47 ERA) has allowed only one earned run in 19 innings over his first three starts this season.

It’ll be just his second career start in Fenway. Last year, he earned the win with 11 strikeouts over seven shutout innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports