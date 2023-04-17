Traffic madness expected as festival goers head out of town

With weekend one of Coachella in the books, thousands of festival attendees are expected to create a traffic buildup as they head back home.

Every year, the festival brings in revenue for the Coachella Valley but also brings traffic along with it. In previous years of the festival happening traffic began as early as 9:00 a.m. and lasted until nearly 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 10 heading west.

To get around town you can use Highway 111 as an alternate route to the 10 freeway.

If you're headed to southern Riverside County you can use Highway 74.

Those camping at the festival must be exiting the grounds by 10:00 a.m.

California Highway Patrol is going to be helping direct traffic along the freeway and around the Empire Polo Club.

The next two weekends are expected to be similar because of the Coachella weekend two and the country music festival Stagecoach.