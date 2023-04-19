Coachella Valley Firebirds to take on Tucson Roadrunners for playoffs

The first round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs is on Wednesday when the Coachella Valley Firebirds will be up against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Game one is going to start at 7:00 p.m. followed by game two on Friday, April 21st at 7:00 p.m.

If a third game is necessary that will be on Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for game one are still available on the Firebirds website. As of 5:00 a.m., there were still tickets as low as $25 available.

The players were on the ice on Tuesday morning getting ready for the game. The players are pumped and ready to take on the road to the Calder Cup.

"Everything just means a lot more in the playoffs," explained Firebirds Captain Max McCormick. "It's more physical, higher intensity. It's just that everything ramped up a little bit and there is a lot on the line so it should be fun."